An unusual case: a woman for 30 years could not eat anything except bread with cheese
Every day the Briton, April Griffith begins with Breakfast: fried toast with two slices of cheese. To eat cheese, but in a sandwich. For dinner she again got cheese sandwiches. Quite a strange diet, right? However, the 29-year-old April almost all my life I have to adhere to. Just imagine — almost thirty years!
April is raising two children. And it is well known how difficult it is to live with such a diet. Only for the holidays, she decided to add melted cheese to any other ingredient.
All, not because she’s naughty. It’s this deep food phobias. Sounds strange, but Gruffydd extremely scared there is something else. Only one thought about another kind of food makes her panic, trembling and fear of suffocation.
According to April, she would be eating something quite different. Once she tried to eat rice, vegetables and pasta. However, even a small portion, less than a teaspoon, she was unable to swallow. Immediately began gagging reflexes.
In addition to this, the woman is only one kind of cheese and other not tolerate. Other types of cheeses making her nervous. She’s used to one, solid. But there’s something else she can eat like chips. Because the holidays she allows herself a couple of Funyuns and though so could taste different food.
Griffith doesn’t even go with his friends in restaurants and cafes. She was ashamed of their singularity and their strange diet, and she does not want everyone to explain. Your lover epril immediately inquired about his unconventional phobias. Her lover tries to help her and nurture her the courage to eat other food. However, she doubts that it is real — it seems that this diet will remain until the end of her days.
It is noteworthy that the descendants of Gruffydd also the problems started. The children began to adopt a dietary habit to his mother and abandon different food. The family decided that the children and mother, now eat in separate rooms.
While April never blamed her parents that she developed such a phobia. When they realized that her daughter could not eat solid food, began to drag her to doctors. However, the doctors one after the other said that health is Griffith all right. It is a psychological problem.
Many years later, she broke down and started to become angry at their own phobias. After that, she decided to attend hypnosis sessions, which was the beginning of her struggle with a phobia. Now she began to eat tiny portions of rice. But she still has a long and deminstrates hypnotherapy treatment.