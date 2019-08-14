An unusual way driver to leave the tube laugh Network users

| August 14, 2019 | News | No Comments
Необычный способ водителя покинуть пробку рассмешил пользователей Сети

The driver from Los Angeles found a simple and ingenious way to escape from the tube, it earned considerable popularity in the Network.

The man, who apparently was in a hurry, just figured to ask other road users to skip said on Twitter a resident of the metropolis Allison Klemes.

According to the girl, standing in traffic, one of the drivers at some point got a sign with a request to pass it, and when other drivers give way, showed another with the words “thank you.”

Video of the incident amused users. Roller for a few days has garnered over 2 million views.

“Oh my God! Oh, my God! Bro, that is so clever. I like it,” wrote Allison.

“It’s just brilliant. Why not think of this before?” — asked one of the subscribers.

“Everyone in Los Angeles should be doing,” said one commentator.

“It’s funny, but today I saw the same technique on the roads of Tampa,” said one of avtolyubitelnitsa.

