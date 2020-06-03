Analysts gave a forecast of the dollar at the beginning of June
Given that the last two weeks the national currency gradually strengthened, with the next stage breaks the quarantine, the market may perk up, though experts say about minor changes.
About it writes analytical portal “Hvilya” with reference to Today.
According to experts, the currency in exchange offices was wanting to lease or buy it practically not observed. Thus, the dollar, unable to rise again weakened in the market.
Forecasts of analysts: whether to buy the dollar
The first week of June, the exchange rate will be stable. Despite the fact that the country is emerging from quarantine businesses, including importers of goods need currency for their purchases.
It is expected that the exchange rate corridor will be expanded, and the dollar slightly strengthened. However, a gradual increase of the selling rate of not lower than 27 and not more than 28 UAH/USD, but in the first week of June will not exceed 27,5 UAH/USD.
Experts still say that while a favorable period for purchase of cash currency as means of accumulation.
Will continue the devaluation expectations of the depreciation of the hryvnia, perhaps even in the second quarter, despite the traditional summer lull.
That is, the fall of the dollar will cost more expensive than now, agree analysts.