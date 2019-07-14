Analysts predicted the dollar before the election
Before the election, the expected growth of the dollar against the hryvnia
Over the next weeks it is expected the growth of the dollar against the hryvnia. Comments about this RBC-Ukraine said Vadim Iosub, senior analyst at Alpari.
“The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week about 26.0 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can bargain about 25.9/26.2 UAH”, — he said.
As recalled by the analyst, for the past week on different segments of the currency market, the dollar changed to the local currency in different ways. Trailing the official rate still decreased, and in other segments of the market, the dollar rose against the hryvnia by 0.4-0.6%.
“After attempts earlier in the week to fall below 25,5 per dollar on the interbank market stabilized in the range 25,5-26,0 UAH, and, most likely in the near future will remain in these borders,” he added.
From Friday to Friday the official rate of dollar established by the NBU, decreased from 25.87 UAH to UAH 25,80 (-0,3%). Demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market, according to the company “Ukrdealing”, during this same time increased from 25,640/25,680 to 25,800/25,845 (+0,6%). The average buying/selling rate of cash dollar in banks rose for the week from 25.64/of 25.92 to 25,75/26,05 (+0,4%/+0,5%). The spread between the average selling and average buying has expanded from 1.1% to 1.2% due to the faster growth rate of sales in comparison with the purchase, said a senior analyst at Alpari.