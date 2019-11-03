Anastasia Kozhevnikova presented a song about the wildest feelings
Singer and author Anastasiya Kozhevnikova is his third single within his solo career. “Universe” — a musical confession about Anastasia’s most secret desires, disturbing feelings and magic that occurs just alone with her lover.
“For me it’s very personal and even intimate song. I tried to convey the feelings of the moment of intimacy, when you’ve born a whole universe of new feelings. It’s a real magical state!The song “universe” — the fruit for the imagination and excite the senses. Hopefully, upon first listening, you, like me, will make your skin crawl.” –
said Anastasia Kozhevnikova.
The synergy of music and heartfelt vocals Anastasia inherent in the new composition of the singer “the universe“.
On the new single Anastasia Kozhevnikova worked with the Latvian musician and author Stas shurins a, who previously wrote for her the song “like you“.
Frank music history Anastasia Kozhevnikova “the universe” is available for download on all music platforms!