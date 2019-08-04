Anastasia Kozhevnikova presented the clip Thriller, filmed in Kiev
Saw the light artist for the song “like you”.
The former participant of group “VIA Gra” Anastasia Kozhevnikova, who in February released their debut lyric song, now pleased the fans with fresh new.
So, saw the release of the video for the second debut single of the singer “like you”. Video recording took place more than a day in Kiev. The result was a real Thriller. Interestingly, all the tricks in the work of negotiation was carried out independently.
Fans will see a night race in the performance of the singer on a huge speed on the old van, cool twists and sutie items on the way, dancing on the roof of the body, shattered and broken to pieces the window, and other advanced tasks.
“I’m terrified of heights, and dancing on the roof of the van became for me a real challenge! To cope with this task helped in the transformation of my character! She changed, she was furious! In these moments, in my head there are the most crazy ideas and no fear!” commented shooting the artist.
The Director of the video “like you” was the Ukrainian clipmaker Stanislav Morozov.