Anastasia Zavorotnyuk got pneumonia
The state of health of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is in a coma, remains critical. She developed pneumonia and other complications. As reported by telegram channel Mash, the car crash began multiple organ failure.
We will remind, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk about a year ago was diagnosed with brain cancer. She was treated in a Polish hospital, but the therapy did not bring the expected result. Now the actress is in a private Oncology clinic in Moscow. On duty beside her mother and husband Peter Chernyshov. Native speaker as an actress does not comment. As reported by concert Director actress Stas of Christ, who has previously denied the disease Zavorotnyuk, he was forbidden to talk about it.
