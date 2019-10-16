Anastasia Zavorotnyuk had two operations: learned the details of the treatment of the actress
Yesterday, October 16, an anonymous friend of the family Zavorotnyuk told reporters on the condition of the singer starring in the TV series “My fair nanny”. According to him, the actress does not feel so bad, writes the edition “Around the TV”.
According to a friend of the family, in contrast to some media and “competent persons”, now actively rehabilitation of Anastasia, including with the help of water procedures.
Also the anonymous source added that two of the operations that moved the actress in September, proved to be effective. So close to the stars there is a real hope that Anastasia will soon be back on his feet.
Recall that information about one operation Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was confirmed earlier friends of the actress — according to them, the “nanny” operated in one of private clinics of Moscow, and then sent to rehab.
As previously reported “FACTS”, native Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who does not comment on her health, but merely deny fakes about her condition first after I heard about the deadly disease appeared on television: an exception may be made for the program Andrei Malakhov “live”.
