Anastasia Zavorotnyuk made a magnificent gift to mother
Before you get to the hospital, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which supposedly was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, worked very hard, sometimes to the detriment of their health. She tried to provide for his family and to make her loved ones in no way needed. The family lived in a private house with an area of about 900 square meters in the elite village of Krekshino. Nastya helped her mother Valentina Borisovna. And now the woman is looking after one-year-old granddaughter Lovely.
Shortly before entering the hospital, the actress did mother luxury gift — bought a new Toyota C-HR. About it writes “Express newspaper”. The publication notes that the husband of actress Pyotr Chernyshev returned to the road.
Family car crash earlier appealed to the fans with a statement that does not need the money. They force themselves to pay for the treatment. Native Actresses are asked only to leave their family alone and give the opportunity Nastya safely treated.
Indirectly, they confirmed the diagnosis — Oncology, showing photos Zavorotniuk cancer patients are children, whom she helped at the time.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter