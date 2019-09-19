Anastasia Zavorotnyuk prepare for surgery
Status of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk finally, there was comforting news. she was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward. The condition of the car crash improved slightly, although it remains heavy.
As reported by KP.ru, the actress prepped for surgery to remove the tumor. On the treatment of Anastasia and her chance told the newspaper surgeon.
“This suggests that the antibiotics worked — doctors have chosen the correct method and were able to remove brain swelling and stop the development of infection in a weakened body of Anastasia. Now when she wakes up in a General ward, to connect with oncologists and will continue the primary antitumor treatment, including surgery. Yes, removal of the tumor is possible even in such a difficult case. Glioblastoma operable, however, the possibility of a favorable outcome is much higher in the early stages of the disease. But Anastasia has a very good chance”, — says the doctor, whose name was not called.
Native Zavorotnyuk, as before, kept silence. My mother, husband and children visit her in the hospital.
