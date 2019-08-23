Anastasia Zavorotnyuk suspected cancer
Fans of the famous Russian actress, star of TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who recently gave birth to a daughter, suspected she had cancer.
According to the website “Days.ru” with reference to the magazine “Secrets of the stars”, to provoke the disease could the IVF procedure, which, according to rumors, the 48-year-old actress decided to give birth to a child from her beloved husband.
Say that car crash — brain cancer. She no longer attends social events that intensifies the anxiety of the fans.
And at the opening of the jewelry boutique in Yerevan attentive fans even saw a fresh scar on the neck of the actress.
“Very similar to a trace from a biopsy of the retrosternal nodes. Climb over the sternum, so as to exclude or lymphogranulomatosis lymphosarcoma — a form of blood cancer. Then there are colleagues looked for the source of the tumor”, — quotes the edition of a doctor.
In addition, Zavorotnyuk has refused performances and prepares documents for travel to the United States themselves and their children. Fans believe that the actress is going for treatment.
We will remind, in July after a long battle with cancer died Ukrainian writer and the poet Olena Kassian.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter