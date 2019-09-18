Anastasia Zavorotnyuk took custody at the hospital
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is in hospital in serious condition, was taken in custody. Native stars want to protect it from prying journalists. Because of the rumors about the disease to Zavorotnyuk under the glare of the media. On the territory of a private clinic in Moscow tried several times to infiltrate the crew.
At the hospital put the clock security: on the floor, and near the ward, where is Anastasia.
As reported by Baza, Anastasia is conscious and breathing on his own, despite media reports about her critical condition. Doctors estimate its condition as heavy.
Meanwhile, the scammers are trying to cash in on the grief of the family. The unknown man, who identified himself as a friend of the car crash, trying to sell reporters an interview with the actress. The man said that Anastasia is healthy.
