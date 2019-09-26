Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was asked to hold out for four months: a chance to heal from cancer
On the progress of the treatment of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, officially little is known. According to rumors, brain cancer, the actress “My fair nanny” declared inoperable, she remains in a serious condition in a Moscow clinic.
So fans of the singer were forced to turn to unofficial sources, writes a portal”.ru”.
One such source was the astrologer and palmist Dmitry Ermolaev. He confirmed that the artist life really hangs in the balance.
Anastasia, according to him, is now in the midst a kind of a heavenly hurricane, which in her life happen the trouble.
In recent years, one after another, his father died and the brother of Anastasia. According to her astrological data, it is predisposed to cancer, and her lifespan is a major concern. The coming weeks will be for the seriously ill Zavorotnyuk crucial.
According to Ermolaeva, four months later, “star storm”, which the actress is on the verge of life and death, will cease. Then she will have a chance to heal from cancer.
“If Zavorotnyuk gain strength and can endure all the trials of fate, she gets, albeit small, but the chances of life. I want to wish the families of Anastasia faith and patience”, — quotes the astrologer website.
Agree with my colleague and astrologer Valentine Wittrock. Astropsychology notes that in a coma Zavorotnyuk was not, but in her horoscope, unfortunately, is an indication of early death.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the doctors discovered the secret of the incurability of tumor Zavorotnyuk: it turns out that the disease of the actress makes the cells work in cancer.
