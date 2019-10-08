Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was discharged from a private clinic
October 8, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
New information about the state of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which the media prematurely buried, reporting she died. Writes Telegram-channel Mash, star of the TV series “My fair nanny” was discharged from a private Moscow clinic “European medical center” where she was treated last month, and drove away in an unknown direction. It happened a few days ago.
Where will continue to be treated Zavorotnyuk, not specified. It is known that the actress is still in serious condition. they once again turned to the media to leave their family alone. In Russia even thinking at the state level to stop the press to write about Zavorotnyuk, citing anonymous sources.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter