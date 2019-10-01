Anastasia Zavorotnyuk will appear on the TV: Director actress made a loud statement
Actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk still plans to talk about his health on television. About it the Russian news Agency said the concert Director, artist Stas of Christ.
As explained by Christ, agreement with one of Russian TV interview has already been achieved. Concert Director also explained that when Zavorotnyuk will be ready to share with the public his state of health “it will be announced.” At the same time, it is not “comments”.
See also_ cancer Zavorotnyuk upset fans, media
“I don’t know. I have no exact dates. I have an agreement with a channel for an interview” — said concert Director.
Recall, the initial interview was to take place in September, but it never happened. The situation has not been commented upon. Christ referred to the family of Anastasia, who supposedly forbade the what happens to the artist.
Recall that cancer Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, according to rumors, found out about a year ago. At first she was treated abroad. The artist moved to Moscow, as foreign doctors were unable to help her. Celebrity had two operations. According to preliminary data, its status is estimated as heavy. decided to cut your hair in support of colleagues Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and her daughter. So she protested against the fact that some of her colleagues spread false information about the state of health of the actress.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter