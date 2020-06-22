Ancelotti is accused of tax fraud in especially large sizes
Coach “Everton” Carlo Ancelotti accused of evading tax obligations, reports Sky Sports.
According to the newspaper, the municipal Prosecutor’s office of Madrid claims that in the period from 2014 to 2015 Ancelotti, when he was the head coach of real Madrid, withheld information on income from image rights to avoid payment of taxes in the amount of € 1 million.
61-year-old Italian specialist headed Everton in December 2019.
On the eve of Everton at home on “Goodison Park” has not allowed the unconditional leader of the English Premier League – Liverpool to beat themselves. The match ended without goals.
The toffees scored 38 points in 30 games and occupy 12th place in the standings of the Premier League.