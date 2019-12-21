Ancelotti led the club to the English Premier League
December 21, 2019
Carlo Ancelotti
Liverpool “Everton” on its official website announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti the head coach.
One of the most successful managers in world football who won 20 trophies, including titles in four different countries (with Milan in the 2003/04 season, Chelsea -2009/10, “Paris St Germain”-2012/13 and “Bavaria” in the 2016/17 season) and Champions League (real Madrid -2013/14), Ancelotti signed with “butterscotch” agreement for four-and-a-half years – until the end of season 2023/24.
The last place of work of the Italian specialist was Napoli, but in the beginning of the month, Ancelotti was sacked for poor results.