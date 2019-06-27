Ancient birds of Eastern Europe were three times as big as ostriches
Bones of extinct giant bird that lived in Europe several million years ago, discovered in Tauris cave in the Crimea.
The expedition made last summer, but experts still continue to study and identify paleontological findings.
“The remains found at the bottom of the cave, where the ancient den of hyenas”, – said the employee of the Paleontological Institute in the name of boisaca Nikita Zelenkov.
The size of one dice was 75 centimeters. Scientists have calculated that its holder has reached 3.5 meters in height and weighed about 450 kg (for comparison, the weight of a modern ostrich is only 150 kg).
In the ancient times the continents of the Earth wandered a few species of large flightless birds in New Zealand, MoA lived in Australia – bullockornis, Madagascar – birds-elephants.
But the European birds, as it was believed until recently, in the last 2.5 million years was distinguished by an average complexion.
New discovery disproved this theory.
The age of the bird, which received the name Pachystruthio dmanisensis, estimated at 1.8 million years. The bones of the skull not preserved, so it is impossible to say, she was herbivorous or carnivorous.
The femur was thin enough. It can be assumed that the bird was a good runner, but, according to scientists, it probably can be compared with an elephant – individuals could run if it was really necessary, but mostly preferred to walk slowly.
The authors of the study believe that the giant birds lived on the vast territories of Eastern Europe and may have reached Western Europe and Asia.
Interestingly, Pachystruthio dmanisensis inhabited Eastern Europe around the time when Homo erectus first hominids moved out of Africa into the European and Asian land.
It is unknown whether met these two species, but this cannot be ruled out. It is known that representatives of the genus Homo have successfully extracted the giant birds and stole their eggs (so they were exterminated new Zealand MoA). Perhaps Pachystruthio dmanisensis also become prey for ancient hunters.
