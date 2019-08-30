Ancient Chinese recipe: reduces level of bad cholesterol and purifies the blood
We bring you the recipe of ancient Chinese medicine to lower cholesterol and improve cardiovascular system.
Lowering cholesterol requires proper nutrition and the health of the cardiovascular system requires exercise.
Ingredients:
- 36 cloves of garlic
- 3 medium-sized lemon
- 1 liter of purified water
Instructions:
Peel garlic and cut in large chunks.
Wash the lemon and soak it in water with a small amount of baking soda and leave it for an hour.
After an hour, slice a lemon into small pieces.
Boil one liter of water.
Add lemon and garlic.
Simmer, not boiling.
Cook for 15 minutes, then remove from heat and leave in the fridge overnight.
In the morning strain the liquid.
Drink 50 ml three times a day before meals.