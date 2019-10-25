Ancient coin went under the hammer for a record $ 4.8 million (photos)
October 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
At auction in London sold an ancient coin that set the record prices for coins sold at auction in Europe.
Rare gold Dinar, dated 732 year of our era, went under the hammer for the 3.72 million pounds (about 4.8 million dollars). This more than doubled the expected price.
The coin was minted during the Umayyad Caliphate, whose capital was in Damascus. According to the newspaper the Sun, in the world there are now only 12 of these coins.
Experts say that rarity is perfectly preserved and is of great historical significance.
Gold, which made a Dinar mined in the mine near the Holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which still operates.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter