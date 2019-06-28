Ancient crocodiles were vegetarians
The ancestors of crocodiles lived on Earth 200 million years ago, eating plants, says a new study by the University of Utah.
Scientists have made such conclusion, having studied the fossilized teeth of extinct reptiles, according to
It turned out that some of them were specially adapted for chewing plant foods.
All the authors reviewed 146 of the teeth 16 types crocodylomorph.
“Predators have simple teeth, while in herbivores they have a much more complex structure,” said the University student Keegan Melstrom.
Scientists came to the conclusion that different species of crocodiles have evolved separately from each other, adapting to specific environmental conditions.
One ate only meat, while others combined different types of food, others were almost complete vegetarians.
Herbivorous species appeared soon after the Triassic mass extinction 200 million years ago and disappeared 66 million years ago, when a global cataclysm ended the age of dinosaurs.
Paleontological studies have shown that they successfully survive in different climatic conditions, having mastered virtually every continent. In some areas they coexisted with mammals and their relatives.
Now scientists are trying to establish the exact diet of crocodiles-vegetarians and also the reason for the extinction of so vital individuals.
Earlier it was reported that scientists have discovered the remains of an ancient crocodile that led a semi-aquatic lifestyle and ate small dinosaurs.