Ancient home recipe syrup, which removes the phlegm from the lungs and cures cough
It is really useful and natural medicine that can cure the cough and remove phlegm from the lungs. This tool can be used for both children and adults.
Carrots and carrot juice that is very rich in antioxidants, they help to lower high blood pressure and diabetes. Of course it is best to drink fresh carrot juice because the nutrient content in it is more concentrated than the packaged juice.
Other benefits of carrots:
Improves immunity and controls the cardiovascular diseases;
Lowers cholesterol;
Prevents cancer;
Prevents acne;
A source of vitamins necessary for the skin;
Source of calcium;
Helps digestion;
Cleanses the entire body.
Here is the recipe for the syrup
Ingredients:
½ Kg of carrots;
3-4 tablespoons of honey;
water.
Preparation:
First, cut the carrots into small pieces and fill them with water. Then, boil the carrots until it is tender, then remove from the heat. Strain the water through a colander into a separate bowl (do not pour it). And allow to cool. Mash the carrots in a blender or with a fork.
In a prepared carrot decoction, add honey and mix well. Now, add the mashed carrots. The syrup is ready! Store the syrup in a cool place.
How to take:
Take 3-4 tablespoons of the syrup throughout the day. You will feel the results within 1-2 days.
