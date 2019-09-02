And again the third of September: the best memes and jokes about anybody and his song
Every year on September 3, the network explodes the old and new jokes and memes associated with the eponymous song Mikhail Shufutinsky.
“Facts” have prepared for you a selection of the best jokes and pictures that can be published to social networks or send to a friend.
Well, the song “3 Sep” of Mikhail Shufutinsky included in the album “walk soul” in 1994. The music was composed by Igor Krutoy, lyrics — Igor Nikolaev.
Popular song began in 2011 year. It was then in the community “MDK” Vkontakte published a portrait of a black American rapper Rick Ross, like anybody. In the portrait were the words “3 September”.
It was then that the song was dismantled for quotes and began to joke. And continue, although network Vkontakte was blocked, and the most anybody has made in the “purgatory” of the site “Peacemaker” during a speech in occupied Crimea.
Recall that the Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru called the author of the song “3 September” my dear friend and spoke at his concert without any fee.
