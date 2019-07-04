And as it is now called Putin: Ukraine declared war on swear words
The people’s Deputy from “Blok of Petro Poroshenko” Olga Bogomolets has registered a bill that proposes to ban profanity. Among other things it is proposed to establish a list of swear words, banned for use. For violation of the law, if adopted, entails a fine or community service. “Apostrophe” has decided to learn opinion of the famous Ukrainian artists on this initiative.
Albert (Oleg) of Calrence – the leader of the group “Hammerman kills Viruses”.
In his work, this group actively uses profanity:
I know of no case in history when someone was able to ban the vocabulary, without which one cannot do. At least, I don’t know of any case where this has been done in clubs and concert halls, where people go to listen to it.
If this bill passes, it will not run, and why he came – look on the face of Olga Bogomolets. This is a typical representative of the hypocritical part of our society. Their sexual and religious issues, and it shifts to a more healthy part of our society. I think that Olga Bogomolets is how to achieve its implementation. It is unclear why she just now came up with this idea.
Sergey Pritula – the showman and the TV presenter:
Regarding my reaction, frankly, I’m not quite ready to accept seriously such initiatives. I don’t think it’s bad, but it’s a bit distracting from the actual present. In that moment, when we hang the threats associated with the abolition of lustration, when the courts are engaged in God knows what, we happen to have the time to engage in abusive words in the language. And if I understand this, and I suspect, even in the case of the adoption of such a law, it will immediately go where it will send opponents denaturaciei.
I don’t even quite understand what you mean. If we are talking about television, we have a long time it works — there is a stop list of words that cannot be used in the air. Even when it is used, it is still zapilivaetsya (replaced by beep — “Apostrophe”) according to the rules that now exist. If suddenly there is a swear word or obscene gesture, Mat zapilivaetsya and mouth zasluzivaet (cover — “Apostrophe”) to even lip-it was not clear that the man in this moment said. If the same person during the broadcast uses a sort of obscene gesture type bent elbow is also zasluzivaet. Therefore, the television media market’s been so long that moderates such stories. What the current members want to add?
Let Ms. pilgrim starts from his colleagues in Parliament. If I am not mistaken, a few years ago the MP Barna with the highest in Ukraine the rostrum, the rostrum of the Ukrainian Parliament, in the centre of Ukrainian parliamentarism proposed a bill that “Putin Hu*lo”. Let the deputies will first work on their internal policies, the use of obscene language in the Parliament, which we regularly hear, and then begin to tell people how and where to swear.