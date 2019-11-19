And EUR 15 million on the track: runners-up Champions League fired head coach
The finalist of last League of Champions English “Tottenham” on its official website announced the resignation of head coach Mauricio Pochettino and the entire staff of the Argentine.
47-year-old was led by former team Sergei Rebrov may 2014. Under his leadership, the team last season, sensationally reached the Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool (0:2).
However, this season Tottenham’s 12 Premier League matches scored only 14 points and is located in the table on 14th place. In the Champions League, spurs lost with the devastating account “of Bavaria” (2:7), but while coming in second place in the group.
By the way, under the Argentine “Tottenham” has won 159 victories. This is more than any coach in the postwar era.
According to British media reports, for the termination of the contract runs until the summer of 2023, the London club will have to pay Pocettino 15 million euros.
Recall that before joining Tottenham the Argentine coached the Spanish “español” and English Southampton.
Among potential candidates for the post of “steering” of the “Tottenhema” called Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti (“Napoli”), Eddie Howe (Bournemouth international) and Julian Nagelmann (“Leipzig”).
Photo Getty Images
