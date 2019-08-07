And even robots — people: in the Soviet magazine “Crocodile” found a prophecy of modern Russia
August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The emergence in Russia of “miracle of technology” — “robot Boris”, whose role on the forum in Yaroslavl was made by dressed in appropriate costume, the animator — was foretold in the days of the USSR.
Thus, the network recalled the cartoon, which in 1974 published a satirical magazine “Crocodile”. Perhaps it is from this Soviet publications and drew inspiration from the creators of “robot Boris”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Suvorov military school of Saint-Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed the robots “Russian design”. It turned out that these robots, created in South Korea seven years ago, and they cost about a thousand dollars.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Loading...