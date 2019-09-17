And girls – then: Brooklyn Beckham walks holding hands with a guy (photos)
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, a 20-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, was spotted holding hands with a guy. They chattered excitedly and smiled at each other. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, a budding photographer Brooklyn and his buddy, remaining unknown, leaving one of the party, arranged as part of London fashion Week.
However, the young Beckham is too early to join the ranks of those who hold different sexual orientation.
As you know, Brooklyn had recently broken up with his girlfriend-a model of Hanoi’s Cross. It happened after a series of public scandals. Their romance lasted about eight months.
Incidentally, Khan was also at the same party. And saw her as she walked holding hands with his girlfriend-the blonde. 22-year-old Cross was a black jacket from Fendi on top of the sports bra, black trousers and Converse sneakers, taken their different pairs of shoes.
Khan Cross with a friend
Recently there were reports that Brooklyn Beckham was seen kissing in a London night clubs with his ex — girlfriend- 30-year-old dancer and singer Lexy Panterra. In 2018 they dated for a short time.
Lexi
