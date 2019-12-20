and iloveyou princess: top 10 most popular passwords, which threaten your safety
Password Manager NordPass called the most common, and therefore worst combinations that people use to protect their accounts. Besides the understandable 123456 and qwerty among the most popular iloveyou (I love you), princess, and babygirl (“Princess” and “baby”), and names, writes Forbes.
Independent researchers have collected 500 million passwords, which were in the public domain as a result of hacks and data breaches this year, and gave a list of the 200 most common specialists NordPass, said in a blog post the developer.
The most popular password was a combination of digits from 1 to 9. Only the top 10 she got four seats (2.8 million people prefer five digits, and 1 million people wants the password more reliable and writes all nine), and in the top 200 of its different variants more than a dozen. The top 5 most common passwords also includes test1 (993 000) and the word “password” (password, 831, 000 persons). Almost 350,000 people are used to protect the account password, qwerty, and 170,000 – iloveyou (I love you). Also common nickname (“Princess”, “baby”, “sweetie”) and names (“Ashley”, “Charlie”, “Michael”, “Nicole”). Many people believe reliable set of letters on the keyboard arranged vertically, horizontally, or diagonally (1qaz2wsx and asdfghjkl) or name brands (Hello Kitty, Samsung, OneDirection) and sports (“football”, “hockey”, “basketball”).
Despite repeated warnings that the most simple and obvious passwords put accounts at risk from year to year the situation has not changed, and among the leaders of the same combination, says NordPass. The main reason is that they are the easiest to remember. Most people prefer to use weak passwords instead of having to strain to memorize complex. This means that many use the same password for all services. If one of them gets compromised, other accounts are also at risk, says the company. Another reason is that people believe if they have nothing to hide. “A weak password is a disaster waiting to happen. Try to prevent it before it’s too late,” advises NordPass.
The company recommends several steps on how to protect yourself. First, remove those accounts that are no longer used, especially on small sites. Secondly, update the passwords and use complex and unique combinations that are impossible to predict. Thirdly, wherever possible, to use two-factor authentication — for example, the confirmation code from the SMS. Fourth, to check their accounts for suspicious activity. And finally, NordPass advises to use a password Manager.
“So, all Michely from Liverpool who love the sun and the dragons, please change your password right now” — sums up the company.
NordPass develops the eponymous password Manager. The founders of the company is also known for its VPN service VPN.