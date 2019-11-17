And laughter, and sin: a failure of shopping online
November 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
We live in an era of consumption. Never before has mankind consumed as many goods as it is now. Not surprisingly, the convenience of shopping displayed on a hitherto unprecedented level. The sellers are not just trying to lure a potential buyer bright banners and huge discounts, but are trying in every way to please, to leave a good aftertaste. Of course, it turns out not always and not all. And today we will show 20 unsuccessful purchases on the Internet, which struck us funny. Although the “happy owners” is probably not a laughing matter, after all, their dreams are shattered just in the dust.