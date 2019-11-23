And laughter, and sin: Meghan Trainor shared photos and videos after the removal of wisdom teeth
The singer wanted to remove only one tooth, but the doctor insisted on four at once. Poor Megan.
The singer of the hit All About That Bass Meghan Trainor has shared a few videos after she removed the wisdom teeth. The star explained that originally she had planned to remove only one tooth, but the doctor said that it is necessary to remove all wisdom teeth.
I was not ready emotionally or mentally. But it turned out cool content
— said Megan.
Many people have wisdom teeth grow in the wrong position, preventing the adjacent teeth and heavily destroyed. Therefore, the simultaneous deletion of the four “eights” is a common procedure, though really quite painful.
The Holland procedure too was not easy
Traynor recorded a separate video for his Manager, Tommy Bruce, who, according to her, was particularly concerned about her, and also thanked the dentist and his family for the love and support. However, Megan made the video when her jaw was wrapped in bandages and stuffed with cotton wool.
Can’t cry, because it is very painful. But I love you
talking to your Manager in the video Megan.