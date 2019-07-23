And no sports! 45-year-old Australian woman told how she managed to lose five sizes (photos)
A resident of Australia, 45-year-old Irene Roman always had a sweet tooth and a lover of fast food. Just 18 months ago, she weighed about 130 pounds and wore 18th British clothing size. But at some point the woman took myself in hand and lost as many as five sizes, writes the Mirror.
After a diet Irene for the first time in a long time, unable to afford dresses and skirts. And today happy to share his story.
By profession, Irene — teacher, and nurse. For many years she daily ate fatty foods, chocolate, cakes, chips, drank a lot of fizzy drinks. As a teenager, she was also quite plump.
To lose weight a woman started a year ago. The first thing she made it a rule to always eat Breakfast.
“When I started working for the care of children, I always missed Breakfast and not start eating until lunch. During the day I always eat something harmful”, — says Irene.
According to her, she could not bear to drive past McDonald’s. Almost every day she ate a big Mac with fries, and the evening warmed up pizza. All because in the morning it did not occur to “fill” the body with nutritious and healthy Breakfast.
The Australian inspired the famous program of detox and fat burning, which focuses on clean products and healthy eating. Following the recommendations, she gradually changed the French fries, cakes and chocolates on lean proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables.
Another rule is to drink more water. Daily Irene tries to drink at least 1.5 — 2 liters to speed up the metabolism. And most importantly — in the process of losing weight, she managed to do without any exercise. Of course, sport is recommended for all, but some is absolutely impossible to force yourself to do it. Irene is one of those people.
Now the lady is the 8-th size clothing. Collect compliments and shares her diet.
Here’s how it looked like “antidieta” to the process of losing weight:
There was no Breakfast.
Lunch: hamburgers or a big Mac with fries.
Dinner: pizza or rich pasta.
Snacks: chocolate, potato chips, French fries, cakes, cheese and Coca-Cola.
And here is how it looks diet now.
Breakfast: a Cup of coffee and any fruit.
Lunch: chicken, salad or tuna.
Afternoon snack: Apple and Cup of green tea.
Dinner: a combination of meat and vegetables. As an option — vegetable stew with beef.
As a starter you can use fruits, sliced vegetables, pieces of tuna. Drink plenty of water, with a small amount of lemon juice.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Britain created a diet that helps to lose five pounds in a week.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter