And talk? Putin’s propagandists held a teleconference with yourself (video)
The propagandists of Russian TV channel “Russia” aired a program “Need to talk”, stated as a discussion of relations between Ukraine and Russia. It lasted 2 hours with commercial breaks.
The program was attended by Russian Director Vladimir Menshov, who financed the presence of invaders in the Donbas, the actress from the series “Matchmakers” Margarita Shubina, singers Kay stamps and Django, as well as other figures of culture, art and sport of Russia, mostly ripe old age.
From Kiev to Moscow, the Studio came actress Lidiya Chashchina, Skype joined music producer Yuri Thales.
The air, originally announced as straight, came out in the recording: the program first showed in the Urals, and then in the European part of Russia.
“On the TV channel “Russia” Orgy of love to Ukraine, just ecstasy, in a fit of “smiles and happiness” Malakhov and Sittel already mirotochit, look at this scary. On the same channel for five years yelling about iodobenzoate, insulted the whole nation, mocked the Ukrainian language, national heroes and national symbols and holidays – and now the screaming about love”, — wrote in Facebook actress, editor of radio station “Echo of Moscow” Ksenia Larina.
She tries to understand what the advocates of Putin, and what caused this “ecstasy” — phone conversation with Zelensky (leading stressed that “Ukraine initiative”), attempting in earnest to hold a teleconference with Ukrainian (though the Pro-Putin) channel, a radical change of rhetoric, or “Orwellian” attempt to undo a historical period of five years.
At the same time, says Larina, on TV show detention of the Crimean Tatars on red square, captured Ukrainian sailors, whales, and other prisoners of the Kremlin.
“Elections in Ukraine in a week” — offers his explanation of what is happening Larina.
In her opinion no matter what came up in Moscow a cunning strategy, “it’s disgusting what they have turned your people, that you can manipulate like a flock where the shepherd will point to and go”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, owned by Taras Kozak, the closest collaborator of the head of the political Council of the party “Opposition platform For freedom” Viktor Medvedchuk TV channel NewsOne was announced on July 12, a joint telethon “Need to talk” with the Russian state propaganda channel “Russia”. After that, in Kiev, was convened a meeting of national security Council and defense of Ukraine, which adopted the decision to develop a new national security strategy, including security information. Strategy should be not later than November 2019. It security service and the police leadership was separately entrusted to protect the information space.
