And the old woman is proruha: trump suddenly confused Zelensky with Putin
The US President Donald Trumpkinp commented on the situation surrounding the possible impeachment. Answering the questions, Donald trump several times mentioned the “ideal” telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. But then misspoke and called it the Russian President. It is reported by the Censor.NO.
So, trump said,”moreover, as you know, the new Russian President, a good man, made a statement that the conversation was nothing. No pressure on him, nothing at all“.
. Federal judge Christopher Cooper has decided that the Department of State in a month needs to disclose the documents that are associated with Ukraine, they include communication between Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and personal lawyer of President Donald trump, Rudy Giuliani.
