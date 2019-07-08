And the smell! In the subway of Vienna there were “flavored” train
In the Austrian capital Vienna conditioning system of cars, maintaining a certain temperature from July was also to say that it now serves a few fragrant aromas. This was reported in the company-operator of the Vienna urban transport Wiener Linien, writes TASS.
In the experimental project involves trains on the lines U1 and U6. The doors of the cars “aromatic trains” marked floral stickers, warning about the unusual smells in the car.
“It is very important that passengers feel comfortable <…> so we decided to run the project from aromatic trains”, — said journalists the Deputy of the city Council on public transport Ulli Winter.
Metro to offer passengers four trains with four different scents: relaxing fruity-floral Relax, Energize and refreshing citrus, energizing Fresh White Tea and rich cedar Happy Enjoy. Passengers are also invited to vote for the best smell on the Internet on the official page of the metro.
“Passengers can in the coming days to decide what flavor they like the most”, — said General Director of Wiener Linien günther Steinbauer.
Modern Vienna metro was opened in 1976. During the construction of its network included areas of old urban railway, built in the late XIX — early XX century. Now subway Austrian capital consists of five branches. They are all integrated into the system of urban land transport and railway stations of Vienna.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a popular Ukrainian singer and actress Dasha Astafieva has also contributed to the fragrance of the Kiev metro: the singer in a delicate white dress in a pea with original leather belt accentuates the slender waist, lit up in the Kiev subway, giving passengers a unique flavor.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter