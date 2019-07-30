And then with a wife: the network has fun pictures Zelensky by Bogdan on the football

| July 30, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

Network users are actively discussing a photo of President Vladimir Zelensky and head of the office of the President Andrei Bogdan in Odessa on the match for the Ukrainian super Cup match in which Dinamo beat Shakhtar.

“Apostrophe” conducted an online broadcast of the match “Dinamo” — “Shakhtar”.

The marked in the group “Woman and cat” in Facebook.

Policy in the Odessa called for the stadium, which hosted the match of the super Cup of Ukraine between Kiev “Dynamo” and Donetsk “Shakhtar”. Users jokingly called friend and colleague Bogdan Zelenskiy wife. This is because they are always together at different events — not only business but also entertainment. Users write with humor, what is love, and they as a couple.

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

So comment on the network: “And here with my wife. This is love,” “My sweet and tender beast”, “Gentle friend Zee”, “I think they took him hostage . Vova, do you sign hither.”

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

И тут с женой: сеть повеселило фото Зеленского с Богданом на футболе

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.