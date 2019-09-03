And where is Vlad? Regina todorenko returned to Ukraine without a husband (photos)
Famous TV host and traveler Regina todorenko, which no longer hides the face of his son, returned with him to Ukraine. With the baby she came to home town — Odessa. Star mom walking with a stroller along the familiar streets. Regina admits that enjoys motherhood, reads a lot of books on parenting.
“Over the last 9 months, I realized that motherhood is about me. I like to study a little human, I consume literature about education as quickly as a whale shark plankton, “says Regina.
In the post under the photo she had been thinking about parenting and asked the subscribers, do they listen to the advice of parents.
Husband of Regina, the Russian musician Vlad Topalov, with whom they played a lavish wedding in Italy, not visible in the photo. Why did you come to Odessa only son, Regina did not specify.
We will remind, Regina todorenko became a mother in December 2018.
