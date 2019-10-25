“And you asked your father if he was okay?”, — sister Megan Markle collapsed on top of her with…
Half-older sister Meghan Markle Samantha once again fell on the Duchess of Sussex public criticism. In the American television program Inside Edition 54-year-old American cousin accused of hypocrisy after Megan and her husband Prince Harry gave an interview for the documentary film “Harry and Megan: African journey”, in which he complained about how hard they have of the excessive and often negative attention of the press and public. In particular, the former actress, holding back tears, told how tense she lived during her pregnancy and first months of motherhood. “Not many people asked me if I was right,” she said. And when the host suggested that it is not all right and it is a constant struggle, he replied: “Yes.”
“And you asked your father if he was okay after two heart attacks?”, — angrily asked Samantha Markle to his sister. She added that he could not believe that Megan “had the nerve” to afford such a statement, given that she broke off all contact with the 75-year-old Thomas Markle, whose health has seriously deteriorated after her wedding. And rejected all his attempts to improve relations.
Samantha also said that it’s ridiculous — when riding on private jets millionaire complain about how bad her life is. “She knew exactly what to do… Get what you want,” said the woman.
The question of how Samantha refers to the fact that some people think it is unfair to Megan, and envious of her, she replied: “to Tell the truth does not mean to be evil.”
While Samantha still found kind words for one of the family members of Casekow. “He’s just amazing. Similar to Harry,” — she said about her nephew Archie — five-month-old son Megan.
Meanwhile, on the same TV channel ITV, which aired the film is about Megan and her wife, released a documentary about his father Harry — Prince Charles. The audience noted that the heir to the throne said almost nothing about himself and family, paying attention to only his work. And advised Sisecam to learn from him “to be real members of the Royal family.”
It was also reported that Charles is furious because of the scandal around the relationship between his sons after Harry admitted in an interview disorder with William. Charles believes that this undermines the relevance of its work and the work of Prince William and Kate Middleton that they have done during the recent tour of Pakistan.
