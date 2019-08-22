Andie MacDowell in a dress with floral embroidery at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles
August 22, 2019
in Los Angeles the premiere of a new Thriller with elements of Comedy, “here I come” (Ready Or Not). On the show looked starring: Andie MacDowell, Samara weaving and Adam Brody, to support which came in his wife Leighton Meester.
For evening events 61-year-old Andy chose a black dress with a deep neckline and embroidered Markarian, adding to the image a Golden clutch and sandals with bows.
Recently in an interview with Vogue the actress who is the face of cosmetic brand L’oreal, has shared his opinion about his attitude to aging.
I don’t want to pretend to be someone I am not, and never was ashamed of my age. Every stage of my life, I want to take a positive,
— said McDowell.