Andre de Grasse ran the 100 meters in 9.99 seconds (PHOTO)

Canadian runner Andre de Grasse on Saturday regained the title of one of the best runners in the world, so he ran 100 meters in 9.99 seconds Müller Anniversary Games in London. After the Olympic games in 2016, it’s his first time when he dealt with sprint in less than 10 seconds.

“Until the world Cup is 2 months, and I still have enough time to cut his time” – said after the race de Grasse.

At the Olympic games in 2016 he was 3 medals. On 20 June in the Czech Republic he ran the hundred meters at the Ostrava Golden Spike in 10,05 seconds. However, his coach Rana Reader back then said that the athlete is capable of more.