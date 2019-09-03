Andre tan presented a new collection autumn-winter 2019-20
Ukrainian designer Andre tan presented a new collection autumn-winter 2019-20. Autumn-winter collection is a combination of nature and femininity, confidence and ease, originality and classics. New character of the brand ANDRE TAN — a girl who lives here and now, which follows not only fashion trends, but also has an active life position, managing everything. New girl in the style of ANDRE TAN has become stronger and more specific which is evident in the architectural quality of cutting, smooth lines, a more monochromatic color scheme. The appearance of a collection of fabrics such as eco leather, wool suiting, and the presence in the collection is the perfect Trouser suit and coats that can be worn more than one season, suggests a new wave in the development of the brand.
“This season’s collection is a radically new stage in the development of my brand. This collection I wanted to showcase the lives of modern women from A to Z. This is a woman who lives in the 24/7 rhythm, managing to try on different roles and succeeding in each of them. At home, at work, in meetings with friends and of course Dating — she needs to be on top. She is fashionable and confident, but extremely feminine,” commented Andre tan.
The main element of the collection is the dress that is associated with the designer in the context of Ukrainian fashion.
In the upcoming season, Andre tan offers dresses format 247: this can be a dress of eco-skin in which it is appropriate to appear in the office and at the party or dress in the style of “first lady”, with a slim waist and long MIDI.
Special attention in the autumn-winter collection, the designer paid outerwear. One of the biggest hits can be called a pea coat made of natural wool, available in two versions: classic black and trigger the cell. Andre tan, this model was borrowed from his menswear collection, of course adapting it for the female figure. To wear such a masculine thing he recommends with a feminine dress combination, thereby playing on contrasts.
Another must-have of the collection – eco-sheepskin coat in denim, with an unusual form of “cocoon”. Like over size thing recommended to combine with narrow pants or leggings, are just as present in the collection.