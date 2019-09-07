Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the final of the US Open (PHOTO)

Loading...

Bianca Andreescu went down in history.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old resident of MISSISSAUGA, was defeated tennis legend Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 and became the champion of the U.S. Open in new York.

She is the first canadian who reached the final of the US Open championship, and the only one who has won the title of Grand Slam in singles.

“So hard to find the words, but I’m just grateful and very happy,” she said, when asked what it means for her this time.

“About how there was this year, could only dream of, and now the opportunity to fight in this arena, with Serena, a true legend of the sport, shocking”.

This year Andreescu stunned the whole tennis world.

August 11, after Williams refused to participate due to injury, she won the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Thursday Andreescu defeated Belinda Bencic of Switzerland match, which attracted 1.5 million viewers on TSN.

37-year-old Williams was hoping to win his 24th title in the tournaments of “Grand Slam” in the single category and compared this to the record with Margaret Court.

This season Andreescu remarkable statistics wins-losses (34-4), and before Saturday’s match it occupied 15-e a place in world tennis ranking.

Its rapid rise, of course, did not go unnoticed. Canadians, including senior politicians and athletes, honors Andreescu using the hashtag #shethenorth, inspired by the victories of the Toronto Raptors.

After her historic victory in the Twitter gushing congratulations.

“Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on winning her first major title in the #us open. She is the first canadian champion in singles Grand Slam! That’s the future and now,” said Billie Jean king on Twitter.

Toronto mayor John Tory announced that in honor of this victory a sign of the city will be represented in the Golden light.