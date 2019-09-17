Andrei Razin threatened with court because of the program on Zavorotnyuk
Producer group “Tender may” Andrei Razin, the voice earlier diagnosis Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, outraged by the “Let them talk”, dedicated to the actress. In anger, he threatens the court the First channel and the presenter Dmitry Borisov. Razin claims that his words were distorted and taken out of context. Comments producer, in which he made predictions and was told the details of the disease, the actress, caused a wave of criticism and dissatisfaction with colleagues.
In the program “Let them talk” a well-known journalist Alla Dovlatov rebuked the producer that he uses someone else’s tragedy for personal gain, PR on the mountain.
“For me, this man has ceased to exist. It has nothing to do with the girl, nor her family. It was necessary to guess — to call, to sniff, then to afford to do public relations”, — said Dovlatov.
Razin responded to the allegations in the network. The producer threatened to sue. “In short, do not watch this program while there is such a master and such edition. Can you imagine how much filth is there to be said? But against these scum of course, I’ll fight it in court and going to sue them. They have no right to use the name “Andrey Razin”, because it is patented in Rospatent. And don’t believe this program. She is the worst and the most terrible in our state. Well, Borisov and the First channel prepare them to courts”, — written producer in the microblog.
We will remind, the program “Let them talk” gathered neighbors Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, priest, and colleagues. She talked about their assumptions about the health of the actress. Among the guests was the father of the singer Zhanna Friske, he advised relatives of the actress more time now to spend with her.
We will remind, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is in serious condition in a clinic in Moscow. For her health pray for many fans, the network words of support expressed by friends and colleagues.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter