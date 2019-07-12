Andrew Garfield was Dating a student of medical faculty
A few months after breaking up with Rita Ora 35-year-old Andrew Garfield started Dating another girl. Recently he was seen in public with a new sweetheart, 25-year-old medical student at the Christine Gabel. Couple arm in arm walked through the streets of Los Angeles.
They’ve only been Dating for a couple of weeks, but their relations are developing very rapidly. Andrew and Christine are very similar. Everyone who saw them together immediately pointed an invisible link between them,
— told the insider about the relationship of new couples in an interview with Radar Online.
About a new passion of an actor, little is known: in free from study at the medical faculty of the Christine moonlights as a model. In her portfolio already have a few shots for lesser-known clothing brands, as well as photo shoots in lingerie and bikini. Judging from the Instagram of Gabel, she likes to come in hot countries, surf, travels frequently with her friends and loves animals.
Recall that before the meeting, Christine and Andrew had a brief affair with singer Rita Ora. Garfield and Ora was seen several times on dates, but their relationship in the press did not comment. In March of this year it became known that the stars are not together anymore.
The most serious and long affair in the life of Garfield was Emma stone. They were together from 2011 to 2015, and after the break managed to maintain good friendly relations.
By the way, Sam Garfield in interviews, repeatedly expressed ambiguous about their orientation. So, the actor said that physically he was always aroused exclusively by women, but he would not be against the experience with a man.
I think most people try to control themselves and their experiences and therefore put up walls around yourself. I’m open to any impulses, which at any time I appear. Before I die I want to try everything
— once told journalists Andrew.