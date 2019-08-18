Andrew Scheer urged the liberals to continue the investigation into SNC-Lavalin (PHOTO)

Loading...

The leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer asks liberal MPs to the ethics Committee of the house of Commons to vote for the continuation of the investigation into SNC-Lavalin after the appearance of the report with the information that the Prime Minister violated the ethics act.

On Wednesday, the Federal Supervisory authority on ethics, said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the law on conflict of interest, improperly putting pressure on the former attorney General Jody Wilson-Reybold with the purpose to stop the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

In the report, Mario Dion said Trudeau attempts to influence Wilson Reybold on this issue are contrary to article 9 of the Law, which prohibits public officials to use their position to influence a decision that it would be wrong to promote the private interests of a third party.

On Friday at a press conference in Moncton Scheer called six liberal members of the ethics Committee to allow further investigation of the participation of the Trudeau scandal, when the Committee will meet next week.

Scheer also said that he gets “a massive campaign”, in which he wants to ask Canadians to turn to the deputies with a request to vote on this issue.

Shire believes that Trudeau had “betrayed the trust” of Canadians and the Liberal party, adding that in his opinion the evidence of misconduct is more than enough to lead the investigation involved the RCMP

MPs from the conservatives and new Democrats demanded an emergency meeting of the ethics Committee to examine the report of Dion.

The two opposition parties enough members in the Committee to hold an emergency meeting, but the liberals hold the majority of seats in the Committee.

Trudeau said that he agrees with the report and accepts responsibility for what happened, but he did not agree with some of the conclusions of Dion: first of all, that he was not supposed to contact your attorney General in this case.