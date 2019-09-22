Andrew, the Poor people filled the Network of photos with his wife and daughter
Andrey Bednyakov has published a rare photo with his wife and daughter.
September 20, in the family of Andrey Bednyakov and Nastya Short was a holiday, their daughter Ksenia was 4 years old. In honor of this blog’s leading rare family photos with wife and child. Underneath Andrew left a very touching caption:
“Once upon a time I didn’t understand why mom is worried about my every move. Today exactly 4 years, as I UNDERSTAND it! Happy birthday, daughter! I love you “to the sky, to the sky, to the sky” and “down, down, down”. Nastya, THANK YOU FOR THIS GIRL! I think we have it really well!” — wrote under a photo of a happy dad.