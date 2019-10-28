Andrey Malakhov got into a sex scandal
The famous TV presenter Andrey Malakhov, who was made to base the “Peacemaker” for the controversial teleconference, caught in a scandal. He released the story of escorting — known girls, accompanying wealthy men at social events, as well as providing them with sexual services. The program included the names of famous певbц and Actresses. Even showed a list of celebrity beauties with the rates for services. Among them was the controversial ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, singer Eric Herceg and Olga Seryabkina, actress Natalia Rudova.
It especially hurt the story. The actress struck Malakhov with criticism and accusations, demanded to boycott his show, to put dislikes on YouTube.
“People, and if we all together stop to watch it at least out of respect — because they do not respect us, just think, what can we sell to the trash! So, if we all come together, they will close!” called Rudova and the first sent the complaint to the edition of the show “live” on YouTube.
Natalia says that the program has slandered her name and damaged reputation. According to her, the creators of the talk-show deception was interviewed its Director and edited out of context phrase. Natalia Malakhova accused of the crime.
“Andrew, did not you yourself called me after the TV series “Tatyana’s day” and offered to meet with the oligarch, and received my categorical refusal? And not just me. I am sure that many talented, beautiful and successful girls will confirm my words. I will never shake your hands and say Hello with you more! Shame on you for what you are doing. Shame on all involved! You’re talking about people who have no honor? You have forgotten what honor and dignity!”, angrily put Natalia in Instagram.
The controversial issue is not left without attention and Olga Seryabkina. Her lawyers prepared a lawsuit to Malakhov.
We will remind, a star of Russian TV series Natalia Rudova not comment on his personal life and calls the name of his chosen. But she regularly shows online your figure, showing off stay on expensive foreign resorts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter