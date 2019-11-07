Andrey Malakhov has paid a surrogate mother Vitorgan (video)
Russian TV presenter Andrey Malakhov, who got into a sex scandal because of the subject of escorting, told about the high fees of stars for their revelations. He admits that for the spicy details of their personal lives pay celebrities large sums of money. These are the realities of modern television — in the chase for ratings channels repurchased stars, paying them fabulous fees.
“Now almost all turned into a mini-market. This is me, as a man of the old school, just turned inside out. I believe that television is not about that”, — said Andrei Malakhov in the air the next release of YouTube-the show “Caution, Sobchak!”.
This situation he personally did not like. Because now even mere mortals are willing to “do Comedy” in the Studio for a fee, offering an incredible plot twists.
Malakhov admits that he also paid the stars for revelation. The most expensive was the former father-in-law Ksenia Sobchak Emmanuel Vitorgan, who recently at 79 years again became the father. The famous actor said that the youngest daughter LaRocco them with his wife Irina gave birth to a surrogate mother. For the details of the birth of children, he said in the program “Hello, Andrew” and received 1 million 800 thousand rubles (about 386 581 hryvnias).
They say that the services of surrogate mother cost the family Vitorgan 2 million rubles.
Sobchak, information about the father’s ex-husband was very surprised. “Yes, okay? Are you kidding me? Well, no, okay, you drive. More than Diana Shurygina?”, — didn’t believe Xenia.
Malakhov assured that high fees Shurygino for its controversial revelations about the rape is pure fiction.
Recall, after the scandalous story of the ladies living at the expense of wealthy men, Malakhov criticism has fallen celebrities whose names were mentioned in the program. Actress Natalia Rudova made a angry statement and demanded to close the program. Their indignation was expressed by the actress Maria Shukshina. And Nikita Dzhigurda called Malakhov to a duel.
