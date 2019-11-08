Andrey Malakhov has revealed the truth about the long-standing conflict with Pugacheva (video)
Famous Russian TV-presenter Andrey Malakhov, tore HYIP program on escorting and caused an uproar of stars whose names were mentioned in the story, gave a Frank interview to Ksenia Sobchak for her YouTube show, “be Careful, Sobchak!”.
In it, he revealed the truth about the long-standing conflict with the legend of the Russian stage Alla Pugacheva. It turns out that the diva has long had a grudge against Malakhov. She really didn’t like publication in the journal Malakhov. Especially Dolly parton and her husband Maxim Galkin hooked articles about the house, which is allegedly in Cyprus build a star wife, as well as dual citizenship.
Galkin never missed an opportunity to hurt Malakhov their posts in Instagram. Laughed at him, when the presenter asked the First channel, called him “the chief gossip of the country.” In addition, Galkin became the leading on the Ground instead of Malakhov.
“People think Malakhov was offended by Galkina, because he took his place in the programme “Tonight”” — said Malakhov and assured that it is not so. He argues that he doesn’t care.
He believes that the conflict with Pugacheva Galkin also involved, who can cheat on his wife. Andrew admitted that after the publication of property in Cyprus to him in anger called Joe.
“There was a call from her, screaming it in my address: “What’s happening? Enough to write! Literally I do not remember the text,” — said Malakhov. He could not explain anything to the singer, she hung up. Later he tried to call, but in vain. Says texted and tried to call on forgiveness Sunday.
Also in an interview with Sobchak and Malakhov opened the fees stars for their revelations in the programme. Says the largest amount paid 79-year-old Emanuel Vitorgan, who spoke on the birth of their second daughter Klarecki from a surrogate mother.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter