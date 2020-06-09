Andrey Shevchenko and the company “Epicenter” signed a Memorandum on cooperation
As part of the briefing, which took place at the end of the XXIII Congress of Ukrainian Association of soccer, signed a Memorandum of cooperation between the chief coach of the National team of Ukraine on football Andriy Shevchenko and the national network of shopping centers “Epicenter”.
The purpose of the Memorandum is the cooperation and coordination of activities of Andriy Shevchenko and LLC “Epicenter K” in the popularization and development of football in Ukraine, the direction of joint efforts for the growth of interest in football events in the regions of Ukraine and abroad.
“The epicenter – the title partner and longtime friend of the National team. It is logical to combine our efforts. Cooperation with socially responsible business will contribute to the popularization and development of Ukrainian football”, – says Andriy Shevchenko.
In particular, the sides will exchange information with the aim of creating a single information field, to carry out joint information and promotion campaign, meetings and round tables associated with the joint activity of LLC “Epicenter K” and the chief coach of the national team of Ukraine on football, in implementation of relevant projects and development programs. The plans – measures to enhance public participation in the popularization and development of football in Ukraine, including children’s and youth football.
According to people’s Deputy of Ukraine, Vice-President of the Ukrainian football Association, the founder of the company “Epicenter” of Alexander Gerega, the company has planned a number of relevant events involving both the expert community and wide range of football fans.
“Last year in the final of the youth world championship we saw the success of our team and is once again inspired us to support the Ukrainian football and the young coaches. We want our team to win on the European and world arenas were loud, so the coach felt he needed, that interest in him that the team he set up and which gives hope, has support. The Ukrainian people are waiting for the success of our team, so we came out with a proposal on cooperation with its head coach. Sure, it will give faith, strength and inspiration for big wins”, – said Alexander Gerega.