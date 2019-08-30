Andriy Protsenko won the Diamond League (updated) (video)
Andrey Protsenko
Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko won the Diamond League in the high jump.
Andrew won the final stage in Zurich.
Protsenko has overcome a height of 2.32 meters.
2 cm behind the representative of Australia Brandon stark. The same result was shown by Tihomir Ivanov, but the Bulgarian lost to the “silver” as the amount of attempts.
- Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) – 2,32
- Brandon Stark (Australia) – 2,30
- Tihomir Ivanov (Bulgaria) – 2,30
Note that Protsenko is the third Ukrainian who won the Diamond League. In 2013 the champion was also vysotnik Bohdan Bondarenko, in 2011 – present Deputy of Parliament from party “the servant of the people” Olha saladukha, which specializiruetsya in the long jump and triple jump.
We will add that performance in Zurich Andrey received 50 thousand dollars. the prize, as well as wild-card for the world Cup in Doha, on which the Ukrainian jumper previously and successfully qualified.
